Jewelry auction sets world record for royal collection

More
A royal treasure trove including jewels that belonged to French Queen Marie Antoinette fetches over $53 million, setting a world record for a royal collection, Sotheby's auction house says.
1:57 | 11/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jewelry auction sets world record for royal collection
And we're. Okay. And I. Thank you do million franc. Palmyra we vendors we'll curriculum for. Millions trying. Tell them you couldn't. 53 point five million franc. Women go. The hundreds and so it's pretty good bet that the by the wind and. Yeah. It and okay. And yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59214402,"title":"Jewelry auction sets world record for royal collection","duration":"1:57","description":"A royal treasure trove including jewels that belonged to French Queen Marie Antoinette fetches over $53 million, setting a world record for a royal collection, Sotheby's auction house says.","url":"/International/video/jewelry-auction-sets-world-record-royal-collection-59214402","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.