Transcript for Jewelry auction sets world record for royal collection

And we're. Okay. And I. Thank you do million franc. Palmyra we vendors we'll curriculum for. Millions trying. Tell them you couldn't. 53 point five million franc. Women go. The hundreds and so it's pretty good bet that the by the wind and. Yeah. It and okay. And yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.