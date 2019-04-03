Judge denies expediting case of 'ISIS bride'

More
ISIS bride, Hoda Muthana, was seeking to fast track her citizenship lawsuit.
0:34 | 03/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Judge denies expediting case of 'ISIS bride'
I looked far outside of DC just to corporate ABC news five. We're judge just ruled did not expect to process of putting without AK the ice is fried setting the speculation. The lack of speculation. Of a reputable harmed the judge said he doesn't pay enough evidence to move the case quickly to the courts. But importantly did not rule on in the injunctive relief. To get her out via diplomatic process he's he did say however he finds a pro her position sympathetic. And but knows that she did put herself in this position. Who party ABC news live Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61464003,"title":"Judge denies expediting case of 'ISIS bride'","duration":"0:34","description":"ISIS bride, Hoda Muthana, was seeking to fast track her citizenship lawsuit. ","url":"/International/video/judge-denies-expediting-case-isis-bride-61464003","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.