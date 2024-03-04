Kamala Harris calls on Israel to increase flow of aid into Gaza

Vice President Kamala Harris called for an “immediate cease-fire” in Gaza as the U.S. began food airdrops over the weekend for those affected by the war.

March 4, 2024

