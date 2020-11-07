Kangaroos brawl in farmer’s backyard

More
A farmer in Australia captured a pair of boxing kangaroos.
0:57 | 07/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kangaroos brawl in farmer’s backyard
And for the.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:57","description":"A farmer in Australia captured a pair of boxing kangaroos.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71735945","title":"Kangaroos brawl in farmer’s backyard","url":"/International/video/kangaroos-brawl-farmers-backyard-71735945"}