-
Now Playing: Whale watchers treated to sight of whales and dolphins
-
Now Playing: Family's 'magical' encounter with whales, Dolphins off Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Eiffel Tower reopens after coronavirus shutdown
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 24, 2020
-
Now Playing: EU reviews possible ban of American visitors upon reopening
-
Now Playing: Polish persecution of LGBTQ communities
-
Now Playing: NASA headquarters renamed for ‘hidden figure’
-
Now Playing: Siberian town reaches new high temperatures
-
Now Playing: Swiss acrobats, trapeze artists perform to highlight COVID-19 struggles
-
Now Playing: 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes California
-
Now Playing: Clouds of dust rise from Sierra Nevada earthquake that shook California
-
Now Playing: Russia holds military parades despite pandemic
-
Now Playing: Sidewalk shifts during earthquake in Mexico City
-
Now Playing: Adorable joeys go exploring in baby stroller
-
Now Playing: Waterspout moves across Istanbul lake
-
Now Playing: Victory Day, Rayshard Brooks funeral, Ron Jeremy arrest: World in Photos, June 24
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 23, 2020
-
Now Playing: Deadly 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Mexico
-
Now Playing: Zoo in Tokyo reopens