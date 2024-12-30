Keanu Reeves' stolen Rolex, other luxury watches recovered in Chile: Police

Three luxury watches, including a $9,000 Rolex, that were stolen from actor Keanu Reeves' Los Angeles home have been discovered in Chile, police confirmed to ABC News.

December 30, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live