Knife-wielding man restrained by public after stabbing

More
Dramatic video shows a knife-wielding man being restrained by members of the public after allegedly stabbing one person and attempting to stab others in Sydney, Australia, police & witnesses said.
0:58 | 08/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Knife-wielding man restrained by public after stabbing
I. QV. Yeah all you. All you hit the Gannett. Relief employing what we need to plug into. I didn't. And make it big look look look look look. The gun at him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"Dramatic video shows a knife-wielding man being restrained by members of the public after allegedly stabbing one person and attempting to stab others in Sydney, Australia, police & witnesses said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64940123","title":"Knife-wielding man restrained by public after stabbing","url":"/International/video/knife-wielding-man-restrained-public-stabbing-64940123"}