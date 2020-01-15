Koala enjoys playtime

More
A baby koala enjoys some playtime after being rescued from brushfires.
0:56 | 01/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Koala enjoys playtime
Coming. I. Can I. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:56","description":"A baby koala enjoys some playtime after being rescued from brushfires.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68304744","title":"Koala enjoys playtime","url":"/International/video/koala-enjoys-playtime-68304744"}