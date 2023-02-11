Koala inspects plants for 'best bits' to eat

A koala at a New South Wales sanctuary made sure it munched on only the tastiest of leaves as it thoroughly inspected the plant it was snacking on.

February 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live