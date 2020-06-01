-
Now Playing: Thirsty koala treated to a drink amid Australian heatwave
-
Now Playing: Mourners fill Tehran, Golden Globes and orange skies: World in Photos, Jan. 6
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 interview with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
-
Now Playing: Koala sips water from emergency workers
-
Now Playing: Police officer gives water to thirsty kangaroo
-
Now Playing: $1.8M bluefin tuna sold in Japan
-
Now Playing: Celebrities pledge financial aid to battle Australian fires
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
-
Now Playing: Irwin family has saved over 90K animals, including Australia wildfire victims
-
Now Playing: Man lost at sea rescued after hitting rough weather
-
Now Playing: President Trump's new threat to Iran in case of retaliation
-
Now Playing: On the front lines of fires in Australia as thousands flee
-
Now Playing: Fallout after deadly American strike in Iran
-
Now Playing: New Iranian general vows revenge
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: Jan. 06, 2020
-
Now Playing: 3 Americans killed in Kenya terror attack
-
Now Playing: Dolphin swims with Australian beachgoers
-
Now Playing: Zoo animals feast on unsold organic Christmas trees
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway after fatal highway shooting in Florida
-
Now Playing: Massive evacuation underway due to fires in Australia