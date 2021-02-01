-
Now Playing: Koalas burned in bushfires finally return home
-
Now Playing: Baby koala emerges from mother's pouch for first time
-
Now Playing: Belgium zoo welcomes baby bonobo
-
Now Playing: UK decided to delay 2nd doses of vaccine and have more people get their 1st doses
-
Now Playing: New Year’s celebrations from around the world
-
Now Playing: New Year’s celebrations around the world
-
Now Playing: Brazil welcomes in the New Year
-
Now Playing: England rings in the New Year
-
Now Playing: New Year's celebration in Greece
-
Now Playing: Dubai rings in 2021 with elaborate fireworks display
-
Now Playing: Aerials show extent of Norway landslide
-
Now Playing: China's most powerful solid rocket booster engine succeeds
-
Now Playing: A real-life Paddington bear cub was rescued after being held in captivity in a home
-
Now Playing: Sparkling skies glitter over Iceland
-
Now Playing: Winter storm, Nashville blast, COVID-19 vaccine: The Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: Bangkok rings in 2021 with massive fireworks display
-
Now Playing: Beijing embraces 2021
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Remembering iconic actress Dawn Wells
-
Now Playing: North Korea rings in 2021