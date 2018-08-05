Korea 'peace village' movie set commemorates historic summit

More
The studio allows tourists to experience the historical meeting between the two Korean leaders.
1:16 | 05/08/18

Transcript for Korea 'peace village' movie set commemorates historic summit

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

