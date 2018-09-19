Korean leaders sign agreement for North Korea to take further steps to denuclearize

North and South Korea issued a joint statement Wednesday laying out more steps North Korea is prepared to take to denuclearize, but offering few details as to how they will get there.
1:01 | 09/19/18

