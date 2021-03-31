Kyoto's cherry blossoms in full bloom

More
A view from a tour boat shows the cherry blossoms in the Japanese city of Kyoto.
1:02 | 03/31/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kyoto's cherry blossoms in full bloom
Yeah. A do.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:02","description":"A view from a tour boat shows the cherry blossoms in the Japanese city of Kyoto.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76792951","title":"Kyoto's cherry blossoms in full bloom","url":"/International/video/kyotos-cherry-blossoms-full-bloom-76792951"}