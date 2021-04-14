Transcript for La Soufrière volcano erupts again

Provoke cameras erupted again this morning. Just blew. Another explosion. Philosopher Poconos and and progress right now as you can see the mushroom clouds. Higher than this guy. Here under rumbling hope here. Here are rumbling. Objects. She would do you know this. Dupree hoping to disguise. It. Sick interest right now righteous and Vincent and degraded being. So sometime after 6 in the morning here I think it is. Sun shine and beautiful over the mountain of among guru. And off to the left lesson for evoking you know. Sin fully fit this morning. And I look. Convinced that a granite in less afraid of you know. Erupted in this morning the very large. Eruption this morning. In terms awful and tough time. It's been erected for probably more than half a now. Just Kwan team youth. Continuous rumbling. And the spirit. Plus queuing. Of us. And other. Toxic. Commit pros vote. This. Spherion into the must hope you Sutherland ended just flushed. Russia from my amendment.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.