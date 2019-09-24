Who is Lady Hale?

More
With her calm demeanor and giant spider brooch, the president of the U.K. Supreme Court captured social media attention when she delivered a new blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson this Tuesday.
0:45 | 09/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Who is Lady Hale?
Dennis. It's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:45","description":"With her calm demeanor and giant spider brooch, the president of the U.K. Supreme Court captured social media attention when she delivered a new blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson this Tuesday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65828570","title":"Who is Lady Hale?","url":"/International/video/lady-hale-65828570"}