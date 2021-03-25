-
Now Playing: 'World's oldest brewery' discovered in Egypt
-
Now Playing: Egypt unveils ancient funerary temple
-
Now Playing: Egypt discovers more than 100 coffins in Saqqara
-
Now Playing: North Korea launches 2 missiles into Sea of Japan
-
Now Playing: Southern border crisis
-
Now Playing: Children cross the border alone as White House faces unprecedented crisis
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, March 24, 2021
-
Now Playing: NASA leaves piece of fabric from Wright brothers on Mars
-
Now Playing: North Korea reportedly launched ballistic missile tests
-
Now Playing: Boulder shooting, Israel’s election and Australian floods: World in Photos, March 24
-
Now Playing: Underwater pollution threatens sea life in Brazil
-
Now Playing: Man uses fishing rod to rescue boy stranded on floating ice
-
Now Playing: Dolphins spotted in Venice canal
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry announces new job at tech startup
-
Now Playing: Biden administration under pressure to respond to surging migrant crisis
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, March 23, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 23, 2021
-
Now Playing: White House under fire, accused of not having a plan for border
-
Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth II meets with Royal Voluntary Service to say thanks