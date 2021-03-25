Large container ship blocks Egypt's Suez Canal

More
The canal provides the shortest link from Asia to Europe by connecting the Mediterranean to the Red Sea.
0:26 | 03/25/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Large container ship blocks Egypt's Suez Canal
Strong when is now being blamed for causing a massive cargo ship to run of ground blocking the entire Swiss canal and eject. Tug boats and crews on land are working to free the ship which is a quarter mile long. And nearly 200 feet wide an initial reports said the ever given. Had suffered a power outage sending it into the side of the canal but Egyptian officials say winds up to thirty miles an hour knocked off course. At least a 150 other ships are waiting to come through the can now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:26","description":"The canal provides the shortest link from Asia to Europe by connecting the Mediterranean to the Red Sea.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76676784","title":"Large container ship blocks Egypt's Suez Canal","url":"/International/video/large-container-ship-blocks-egypts-suez-canal-76676784"}