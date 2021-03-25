Transcript for Large container ship blocks Egypt's Suez Canal

Strong when is now being blamed for causing a massive cargo ship to run of ground blocking the entire Swiss canal and eject. Tug boats and crews on land are working to free the ship which is a quarter mile long. And nearly 200 feet wide an initial reports said the ever given. Had suffered a power outage sending it into the side of the canal but Egyptian officials say winds up to thirty miles an hour knocked off course. At least a 150 other ships are waiting to come through the can now.

