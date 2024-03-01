Large crowds gather in Moscow for funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Heightened tensions surround Navalny's death as allies accuse Russian authorities of trying to prevent people from paying their respects to Vladimir Putin's most potent critic.

March 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live