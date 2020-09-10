Large elephant seal roams Chilean street

A stranded elephant seal was seen flopping in the streets of a seaside town in Chile before the Chilean Navy returned it to the sea.
Transcript for Large elephant seal roams Chilean street
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

