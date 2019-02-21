Large supermoon spotted in Portugal

More
The city of Lisbon witnessed a larger than usual supermoon in the sky on Tuesday.
0:38 | 02/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Large supermoon spotted in Portugal
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61210327,"title":"Large supermoon spotted in Portugal","duration":"0:38","description":"The city of Lisbon witnessed a larger than usual supermoon in the sky on Tuesday.","url":"/International/video/large-supermoon-spotted-portugal-61210327","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.