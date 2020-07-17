Large wildfire forces evacuations in Greece

Strong winds fueled a massive wildfire in the southeast of Athens, causing the evacuations of neighborhoods and summer camps in the area.
07/17/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Large wildfire forces evacuations in Greece
