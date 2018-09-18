-
Now Playing: Everyday life in North Korea
-
Now Playing: North Korea cancels planned meeting with South Korea
-
Now Playing: Leaders of South and North Korea meet for 3-day summit
-
Now Playing: SpaceX announces 1st customer to orbit the moon
-
Now Playing: Proposal at the Emmys, storm devastation, a Korean summit: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Korean leaders meet for 3rd summit
-
Now Playing: 1st private citizen purchases ride around the moon
-
Now Playing: North and South Korean leaders meet for 3rd summit
-
Now Playing: Historic announcement from SpaceX
-
Now Playing: Duchess Meghan helps launch a cookbook for charity
-
Now Playing: Dogs rescued from Hurricane Florence flooding, a message of hope: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Sewing needles found in strawberries as consumers advised to cut fruit before eating
-
Now Playing: Powerful typhoon hits Philippines
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Florence, kite festival, 9/11 memorial: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Russia 'war games' grand finale
-
Now Playing: Bracing for Hurricane Florence, migrations, Jimmy Carter: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: US Catholic Church leaders meet with Pope at Vatican
-
Now Playing: Family member speaks out on mother, child attacked by giraffe
-
Now Playing: Pope Francis calls for a summit to address clergy abuse
-
Now Playing: Humanitarian crisis in Syria