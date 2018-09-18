Transcript for Leaders of South and North Korea meet for 3-day summit

Next we're gonna head over at a Seoul Korea where Julie Chao has been following the summit of the Korea us. Police say here at the press sent out with about 3000 journalists suppressed or transmitting live every quarter but it is trumped film young. North Korea at their regular briefings throughout the day. The most impressive today was that aren't parade Kim moon together on it. Open top. Mercedes limousine Pyongyang citizens lined up on the streets estimated 100000. Citizens according to officials women dressed thing colorful. National costumes looking flags and waiting these bright red and pink bouquets made out of paper they're chanting unification. One nation you can sense had a defense how North Korea did go out of his way to wealth themselves. Residents. This is the first of the three day summit so far we all we know is that they had. Talks behind doors a followed by a music performance and had. Thankfully we expect the two leaders to hold a joint press conference tomorrow. We found. Judy thank you so much.

