Now Playing: Over 1,000 protesters arrested at Moscow rally

Now Playing: Leading Putin critic Alexey Navalny hospitalized

Now Playing: Supercell swirls over Canada

Now Playing: New details emerge about American detained in death of Rome police officer

Now Playing: Manhunt in British Columbia for suspected killers

Now Playing: Series of deadly earthquakes strike the Philippines

Now Playing: Woman saves husband on Caribbean honeymoon

Now Playing: American teens held on murder charge in Italy

Now Playing: Dog accompanies saxophonist in Slovenia streets

Now Playing: Earthquakes strike Philippines, killing 8 people

Now Playing: 2 American tourists arrested in Rome on murder charges

Now Playing: New information revealed in search for murder suspects in remote Canadian wilderness

Now Playing: Travel trend alert: Take a whisky walk in Scotland

Now Playing: Great-grandmother, 89, becomes oldest person to summit Kilimanjaro

Now Playing: Wednesday was one of the busiest days in aviation history

Now Playing: More than $30M in gold, precious metals stolen in 180 seconds

Now Playing: Video shows teen suspects in Canada walking around store

Now Playing: Canadian manhunt for teen murder suspects zeroes in on small remote town

Now Playing: Coast Guard interdicts suspected drug boat in Pacific