LGBTQ Pride Parade, Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, 2019 European Games

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:38 | 07/01/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for LGBTQ Pride Parade, Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, 2019 European Games
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64066862","title":"LGBTQ Pride Parade, Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, 2019 European Games","url":"/International/video/lgbtq-pride-parade-donald-trump-kim-jong-2019-64066862"}