Life under quarantine, cheering healthcare workers: World in Photos: March 26

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:59 | 03/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Life under quarantine, cheering healthcare workers: World in Photos: March 26
Yeah. Oh. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:59","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69818119","title":"Life under quarantine, cheering healthcare workers: World in Photos: March 26","url":"/International/video/life-quarantine-cheering-healthcare-workers-world-photos-march-69818119"}