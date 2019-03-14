Lightning illuminates night sky in Sydney

More
Thunderstorms swept across Sydney, lighting up the sky in luminous shades of purple, as the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe storm warning for the Sydney Basin.
0:43 | 03/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lightning illuminates night sky in Sydney
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:43","description":"Thunderstorms swept across Sydney, lighting up the sky in luminous shades of purple, as the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe storm warning for the Sydney Basin.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"61693339","title":"Lightning illuminates night sky in Sydney","url":"/International/video/lightning-illuminates-night-sky-sydney-61693339"}