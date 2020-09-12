4 lions test positive for COVID-19 at zoo in Barcelona More Authorities are investigating how the lions became only the second known case in the world in which big felines contracted the disease. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for 4 lions test positive for COVID-19 at zoo in Barcelona We. Oh. Okay. I. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

