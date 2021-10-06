Loyal squirrel guards cash register

More
TOUGH NUT: A Turkish jeweler has the best place to squirrel away his earnings. His cash register is guarded by a loyal, lion-hearted squirrel who attacks anyone who lays a finger on his cash.
1:31 | 06/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Loyal squirrel guards cash register
Yeah. He helps us in. Motorola multiple letting your. It is. Madonna and then people. It's haven't done. All of you can do. Dogs are loaded additional us. Dealer. The deal on. It's. Yeah. Yeah. It's consistent then it moves in the it's the mental health of those why shouldn't you this morning. Mobile hospital invited a beautiful girl lot of help them alone and then I'm a big. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:31","description":"TOUGH NUT: A Turkish jeweler has the best place to squirrel away his earnings. His cash register is guarded by a loyal, lion-hearted squirrel who attacks anyone who lays a finger on his cash.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78196068","title":"Loyal squirrel guards cash register","url":"/International/video/loyal-squirrel-guards-cash-register-78196068"}