Transcript for Loyal squirrel guards cash register

Yeah. He helps us in. Motorola multiple letting your. It is. Madonna and then people. It's haven't done. All of you can do. Dogs are loaded additional us. Dealer. The deal on. It's. Yeah. Yeah. It's consistent then it moves in the it's the mental health of those why shouldn't you this morning. Mobile hospital invited a beautiful girl lot of help them alone and then I'm a big. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.