Now Playing: Tel Aviv's city hall lights up in colors of Italian flag

Now Playing: Army specialists disinfect trains in Spain

Now Playing: Spain on lockdown as Germany closes its borders

Now Playing: Cases of coronavirus in Europe worsening

Now Playing: Italy reporting more than 360 deaths in 24 hours

Now Playing: Chaos in American airports

Now Playing: Pope Francis prays for end to pandemic

Now Playing: 'Things will get worse before they get better': Dr. Anthony Fauci

Now Playing: Severe storm slamming western Texas

Now Playing: From the front lines in the fight against coronavirus

Now Playing: Cases of COVID-19 rapidly expanding in Europe

Now Playing: Trump extends travel ban with Europe to include UK, Ireland

Now Playing: Why we shouldn’t hope COVID-19 is seasonal like the flu

Now Playing: Europe travel ban goes into effect

Now Playing: GMA sorts out fact from fiction about the coronavirus with sound medical advice

Now Playing: More major sporting events worldwide are cancelled as COVID-19 spreads

Now Playing: How the world is responding to pandemic

Now Playing: Millions across the globe on lockdown over coronavirus