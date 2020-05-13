-
Now Playing: Cows chase Australian cattle dog around farm
-
Now Playing: Grandparents make 140-mile round-trip for 4th birthday surprise
-
Now Playing: Matt Damon reveals family scare with COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Seals try to steal diver’s gear
-
Now Playing: Calls for federal action on social distancing on flights
-
Now Playing: Man risks life to cross train tracks
-
Now Playing: Nursing home in Spain celebrates no virus cases
-
Now Playing: Playful foxes visit Ipswich resident’s garden
-
Now Playing: Health workers, masked wrestlers, kindergarten closed: World in Photos, May 13
-
Now Playing: Russia 2nd to US in confirmed cases as official close to Putin tests positive
-
Now Playing: Basking sharks swim off Irish coast
-
Now Playing: Paris cheese shop shares dairy industry message to buy more fromage
-
Now Playing: Preventing a 2nd wave
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 12, 2020
-
Now Playing: New outbreak in Wuhan, where COVID-19 first erupted
-
Now Playing: Fans keep a distance at Taiwanese baseball game
-
Now Playing: South Korean authorities disinfect school
-
Now Playing: Woman practices social distancing with meterstick