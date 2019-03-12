Man found after being lost in Australian Outback for 2 weeks

More
A person he was traveling with was rescued Sunday while another is still missing.
0:36 | 12/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man found after being lost in Australian Outback for 2 weeks
Oh. A all told Gulf Coast going she's she is telling me. Hedrick head off ahead that this famous table in this area. All I am. Although Goldman's. This morning old and how little in this area. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:36","description":"A person he was traveling with was rescued Sunday while another is still missing.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"67468633","title":"Man found after being lost in Australian Outback for 2 weeks","url":"/International/video/man-found-lost-australian-outback-weeks-67468633"}