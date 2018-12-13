Transcript for Manhunt underway in France for suspect in French Christmas market shooting

Where three people are now dead after a shooting at eight Christmas market in France. On Tuesday night are Ian panel is there and brings us the latest. And rejoin this in the middle of a police operation going on in the new dual district of Strasbourg. You dope is important because that's where the alleged assailant came from. And also why we believe he fled back to after attacking in central Strasburg. We just had to seen few bits here you can see there police here in the middle road the road itself is being cordoned off. We just his home police pickup truck but the sent me activity going on in the center of the road. Down that. It was swim back in the other direction you can see the road. There's also been blocked off over the all the traffic he's being notes to pass by no one is allowed to go down. Into that area. We know that the police have rule is a massive manhunt after the attack took place. Rules have been speaking to some of the people who were involved in that one particular young man called axle. Describe the panic and the terror that took place on the night of the attack when he was tasked with his go Fred. District. They did in. He shoots street times. People two phoned me. And did you see you sold him shoot two people in front view is yes because. I am I am. May be. They meet us on district. Eight meters away so that's about Matt six yards away it is. Notes had about ten yards away from from the future. Will what was your reaction. Panic yes but it's first reaction that. After that she is this patient. I take my good friends the and I think. Go go go red woman run and the yet. A ton of Washington. You shoot who most times. Teva now we're waiting to see there are very few details begin by the police as to exactly what it is that they found we knew that the alleged assailant was. Was injured that he being shot by French soldiers. As he tried to flee the scene who's able to get in a taxi and get back to this area. They've been a suspicion that perhaps he fled across the border into Germany would of the beat a couple of a police operations in that specific area or as well. But now we're just waiting to see whether or not the getting any closer to hunt on the man who's responsible. For the terrorist attack here and Strasbourg Emily.

