Massive iceberg threatening Greenland village moves away from coast

A massive iceberg that has been floating close to a village in Greenland and threatening its residents appears to be veering away from the coast, toward the north, officials said.
0:19 | 07/16/18

Transcript for Massive iceberg threatening Greenland village moves away from coast
We're back now of the beautiful but. Dangerous scene in Greenland that iceberg lurking off the coast of a small village is now forced people to evacuate because of concern that falling chunks of ice could cause large waves that sweep over the town. Four people were killed by a mini tidal wave caused by an iceberg last year.

