Transcript for Massive iceberg threatening Greenland village moves away from coast

We're back now of the beautiful but. Dangerous scene in Greenland that iceberg lurking off the coast of a small village is now forced people to evacuate because of concern that falling chunks of ice could cause large waves that sweep over the town. Four people were killed by a mini tidal wave caused by an iceberg last year.

