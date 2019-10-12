Now Playing: Trump strikes softer tone with French president at NATO summit

Now Playing: Massive protests paralyze Paris

Now Playing: Panda twins make first public appearance at Berlin Zoo

Now Playing: White Island, soccer championship, refugees in Cox’s Bazar: World in Photos, Dec. 10

Now Playing: Plane carrying 38 people goes missing on way to Antarctica

Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019

Now Playing: Several shot dead at Czech Republic hospital

Now Playing: Videos and details from eyewitnesses after deadly volcano eruption

Now Playing: Trump reacts to report on Russia probe, FBI director speaks out

Now Playing: Author of controversial “dossier” had connection to Ivanka Trump

Now Playing: Deadly New Zealand eruption

Now Playing: Small plane skids to a stop in Costa Rica

Now Playing: Tourists flee as volcano erupts in New Zealand

Now Playing: Wind-blown pup braves Storm Atiyah on UK beach

Now Playing: Michelle Obama, skiing Santas and Miss Universe: World in Photos, Dec. 9

Now Playing: Woman to be world's youngest prime minister at 34

Now Playing: SigDigs: Dec. 9, 2019

Now Playing: Russia banned from Olympics again over doping cover-up

Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Monday, Dec. 9, 2019