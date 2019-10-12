Massive protests paralyze Paris

More
Protesters take to the streets against French President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to overhaul the pension system.
4:19 | 12/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Massive protests paralyze Paris

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:19","description":"Protesters take to the streets against French President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to overhaul the pension system.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"67631381","title":"Massive protests paralyze Paris","url":"/International/video/massive-protests-paralyze-paris-67631381"}