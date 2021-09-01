Massive snowball fight breaks out in Madrid plaza

More
Residents in Madrid gathered spontaneously to start a snowball fight in the center of the capital.
0:42 | 01/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Massive snowball fight breaks out in Madrid plaza
Yeah. Yeah yeah. I. Into a she. Yeah OK and we'll. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:42","description":"Residents in Madrid gathered spontaneously to start a snowball fight in the center of the capital.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"75153953","title":"Massive snowball fight breaks out in Madrid plaza","url":"/International/video/massive-snowball-fight-breaks-madrid-plaza-75153953"}