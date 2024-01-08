Maui 808: New beginnings in the New Year

ABC News’ Melissa Adan reports on ways Lahaina residents who lost their homes in the Maui fires are working to move forward into the new year, as well as those who are still facing issues doing so.

January 8, 2024

