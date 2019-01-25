-
Now Playing: Brexit battle continues in Parliament
-
Now Playing: Who is John Bercow, the man keeping 'order' during the Brexit debate?
-
Now Playing: Meet the man at the center of the Brexit drama
-
Now Playing: 200 feared missing after dam collapse in Brazil
-
Now Playing: Non-essential US embassy workers ordered to leave Venezuela after tensions rise
-
Now Playing: Opposition leader says he would consider granting Maduro amnesty if he cedes power
-
Now Playing: Ice crystals, the Australian Open and Venezuelan clashes: World in Photos, Jan. 25
-
Now Playing: Horses seen galloping through snowy fields from above
-
Now Playing: US pulls diplomats, families from Venezuela
-
Now Playing: Italy ordered to pay Amanda Knox for missteps in murder probe
-
Now Playing: US orders its non-emergency workers to leave Venezuela
-
Now Playing: Father and son dance to 'Let It Go' from 'Frozen'
-
Now Playing: White House defies Venezuelan Maduro's call for diplomats to leave in 72 hours
-
Now Playing: Violent protests erupt in Venezuela as President Trump backs opposition leader
-
Now Playing: Surfing seniors, ice fishing and protests in Venezuela: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: US diplomats ordered to leave Venezuela
-
Now Playing: Mexican volcano explodes in nighttime eruption
-
Now Playing: Venezuelans swarm the streets to call for president's resignation
-
Now Playing: Venezuelan protests continue as Maduro deemed 'illegitimate'
-
Now Playing: Chinese research icebreaker boat collides with an iceberg in Antarctica