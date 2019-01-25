Transcript for Meet the man at the center of the Brexit drama

Hope ABC news world view the snapshot of the best of our coverage from around the globe he really at ABC news headquarters in new York and we begin a new developments this week involving the former US marine that was arrested in Russia on spy charges. Paul Leland appeared in a Moscow court on Monday as the first time he's been seen publicly since his arrest in December here's ABC's Patrick regal in Moscow with more. Hello I'm passionate regal here in Moscow now this is the first time. That we've seen poll we learned since he was arrested on espionage charges about three weeks ago he was in the court behind me. For a bail hearing we Sorin in a glass cage in the courtroom. Now we aliens Russian lawyer actually dropped a bombshell while we lay here he told reporters that when we them was arrested he was found. With state secrets. The lawyer said the that we even had not. Realized he was receiving classified material according to the Loya. Someone gave Wheeler and a device which he expected to contain simply personal files ones relating to his tourism in Russia. Instead they can saying it contains. These state secrets of August erase the question of why someone would have done that but we and his lawyer refused to say that he could have been the victim of a sets out. He also wouldn't say what was in. These what what these state secrets. Work a former US intelligence officials have been previously saying that they they fear. Wheeling could have been an accident a set up and although he wouldn't say that obviously is what. That the Russian lawyers would seem to imply women's family have have always denied that he could be a spy. In the end the judge rejected the request to release Wheeler and on bail he will now remain in. Prison here in Moscow awaiting trial lawyers said that could mean he will be in custody for at least six months many fair. While many say that it could be much longer. Thanks for watching I'm passionate regal you're watching ABC news life. Now does some tense moments in Venezuela after the presidents have been of those National Assembly want one Hedo. Declare himself into on president and then president trump announced he's also recognizing him as the country's president. Here's more from Washington. I'm Martha Raddatz in Washington for ABC news life. The US says majora does not have the authority to kick out our diplomats from his country. So what you have is on one side Madera who was sworn into his second term as president just few weeks ago. And on the other side the 35 year old opposition leader a man named one white Joseph. Calling that election rigged and being sworn in himself. As president by the National Assembly which is basically Venezuela's congress. And caught in the middle of all this the American diplomats the families who we'll remain in the embassy. Despite massive demonstrations against Durham the Durham is overseeing. The economic downfall of this one's very prosperous country but Europe is accusing the trump administration of an American led coup. This remains a very volatile situation but the State Department is firing back a warning to would Derosa saying that the United States will take appropriate actions. Against anyone who would dangers. The safety. And security of our mission and its percent now I'm Martha Raddatz in Washington for ABC news. Now that police warning for Britain's prince fill up the 987 year old husband of the queen. Despite driving with helped a seat belt this all came just days after that's serious car crash that left two women injured. This week we heard from one of those women for the first time here's ABC's James Longley at Buckingham Palace with more. Whatever public sympathy that may have been for Princeton at up to this accident when it's false disappearing now he is. Back on the road and one of the women injured as saying she is not happy with how the hottest. House responded to this crisis. Photos of Prince Philip back behind the wheel driving just. Few days off to getting in a terrifying crash then left him trapped inside his flipped SUV and two women injured. The 97 year old who was photographed on Saturday in a brand new land driver outside the royal family sounding of a state. Apparently not wearing his seat belt which would be against the lol. Local police telling ABC news they're aware of the photographs and have given suitable words to the prince he. Could have shown a little bit always a little bit in a bit more pragmatic and just realized that. There's going to be the talk was around he's going to say well he's gonna get criticized big time especially off to such a horrific acts. This as police confirm an investigation is still under way into last Thursday's crash. Buckingham Palace tanning ABC news the duke who was not injured has about a driver's license and half the vision test over the weekend. While the nine month old baby in the other victim wasn't. Two adults were. 46 year old and a fair weather who suffered a broken wrist lashing out tending the mirror I'm lucky to be alive and he has even said soaring. An expert reports the duke hits did off the road due to connect from the sun. Bad weather says faculty back to be true when it was over cost. Now an aide to the queen was in touch with missed that when I that we candidacy is that you very much wants to hail from Prince Philip himself. James Almon ABC news in London. Over the Middle East now where for the second week in a row there wasn't attack against the US in northern Syria. They both come just weeks after president trump announced he would be pulling troops out of the country leaving many to question the potential dangers of such a decision. It was he senior foreign correspondent Ian panelists spent a lot of time in Syria and he spent this past week at revealer rock where crisis continues to be in major threat. I was here at us for more. Hi this is ABC news live. I'm Ian panel in northern Iraq and just across a border. A very far from here the final battle gains eyes this is being full towns in small groups of houses little Hamlet small villages. The final few. Dwellings that are now held by nicest this is all that remains of that grand how to pay remember that was declared by the leader of vice there's here in Mosul just down the road he declared that -- to establish what he called thanks in other words they controlled this vast way that territory. It's threats from Libya to northern Syria to hear in the olden Iraq. There's been a very hall full battled many many thousands of people have lost their lives soldiers and civilians alike. Eventually they were driven out of Mosul which was pretty much that capital here in Iraq. And then they were driven out of Oaxaca which was the capital of that cal affect. And 'cause they would threw down the Euphrates River valley so they carried home fighting and they were pursued by the local forces these of the Syrian democratic forces. Missing lots of faces of them in action to mixture of Arabs and can joining together because ice is invaded their homes they invaded their villages. Many people were killed in the hands device there's. And so they have been fighting back against him as being a brutal battle like I say they on now down to the last. Few dwellings and we are expecting at some points. Perhaps in the coming days more likely in the coming weeks that the STF decision democratic forces will declare victory against MySpace. In that parts of Syria. However it doesn't mean that crisis is beaten they still will be pockets and as we store in the bomb attacks against the Americans and then. The basic Kurdish homeboy a little further south just south of the city of Jessica. Ice is still remains a principles albeit much small of the guerrilla force and here in Iraq Iraqi Security Forces a continuing. Two fights against I says. As they crop up again not very far from their about an hour's drive away ice is still have strength amongst the local population still exists. So although it will be true to say that the calibrate is dead. Ice is as an NC was certainly not be buried will continue to be a threat someone last school for the Kurds -- old so bravely. They paid the ultimate price in this by TA sizes they suffered much more than anybody else. That now asking the questions what does the future hold because that key allies the United States has said that it is with roaring its troops. So there's a lot of bits and that's I think the months put Kurdish population many of them bill. Slowly let down by the United States by the coalition. And are questions about what will happen next will Turkey coming in to fill the void with Syrian regime who've been. In other words low there will be some celebrations and jubilation at the end divisive. People will not be able to breathe easily because the future is still so very on sets and for ABC news life and impaneled in Northern Iraq. Moving out of the humanitarian crisis at the US Mexico border. Last week the largest single group of asylum seekers ever to cross into the US tunnels beneath the border wall. It happened near San Louis Arizona NBC's chief national correspondent Matt gotten into closed the city of Sam the week. Here's some of we saw there. This is Matt Gutman with ABC news live on in San Louis in Arizona and a just few minutes ago. Border Patrol here. Apprehended. About twenty migrants and asylum seekers. Seven say they are from. Guatemala some from the L some degree can see there's a father. With his little daughter down there her name is actually now this is a very interesting part of the border because of camera come with mean she just be on this. Border Patrol vehicle and that camera system up there. That stand of trees over there is the Colorado River on the can pretty much walk across it and everything on this side of the border is the United States and what Border Patrol tells us is that the major hurdle the major challenge they have right now. Is not necessarily narcotics. Its asylum seekers coming here and the numbers have grown exponentially. Families. Adults with children sometimes sibling. Sometime sibling sometimes unaccompanied minors are here in unprecedented numbers so over the past three fiscal years at least the numbers of asylum seekers. In this sector has risen. Two fold each year it's doubled in 2017. And 2018 out when he nineteen is on track to double yet against the numbers here are astronomical and most of these people are not running away from Border Patrol agents are actually surrendering to them all these people basically came across. There was no fight there was no real chased they came to actually be apprehended by the Border Patrol nuts because. If you arrive in the US as a family member with a child. Under eighteen then you have to be released according to US courts within twenty days that means that. Their father with his daughter right there he. Hopes to go to Denver to meet her grandmother until he should be there within a matter of weeks and that is why we are told that so many. Migrants and asylum seekers are trying to cross right now and to some degree to being exploited by smugglers who are telling him to go. In specific roots of this one is a very easy one all you have to do was cross the border but there are other places where yet did either go over. A border wall barrier like this or beneath it. Until places they're actually lifting of barbed wire in the river and some merging children to go through it and who we've seen some of this video it's incredibly harrowing. And dangerous so there is a safety concern for those who are crossing but also the major concern. For Customs and Border Protection is. Housing them where do you put. I guess and in 2018 it was 24000. Migrants and families in this area and it's gonna. It's on pasted the around 50000 it this year so. The question is where he house and how do you feed in the medical care and all of them have to be divided once they are in custody. And these facilities that they have. Our geared for single adult males not families and so we saw one of these senators today. And it's pretty grim inside it is a very difficult situation there's a child with. Chicken pox was isolated in one room. Mothers with daughters in one room. Mothers and children than males would daughters males with sons. Border protection says that if it got an immediate. Cash infusion right now it would fund it would send it to fund. These humanitarian needs first before pretty much anything else even before. Doing it for structural changes on the barrier here. So this is a problem at least in this sector but really across the entirety of the 2000 mile long border between US and Mexico. That is only increasing and there is really no good solution certainly no immediate solution for in these folks in sight. Again that govern with ABC news live here outside San that we. Arizona. While it was another intense week in the UK parliament after recent days Briggs it deal was crushed in the house of commons last week. They went back to parliament with a plan B on Monday will be voted on next week and if you've been watching this unfolding brags that drama closely. The wondering that one man at the center of it all whose eccentric style and Whitney put down his can't help but notice. Well wonder no more because it if you dean's long minutes here. This says state back. Assistant city. You may when I'm doing good slave who. He's got British guy you see shouting every time you see anything on Britain leaving the European Union. It's. While his name is John Buckeyes and he is the speaker of the house of commons British parliament when lawmakers have been debating breaks. His job is to preside every debate he's on to choose and peace he won't take time to speak. You also has to keep order fought. Quote. Would and he loves to shouted a law on the. It's more. Lord. A. It's different to the speaker role in United States because of Baraka is elected from among members of parliament. To be a neutral adjudicate what can often be heated discussions. It. He's still a member of parliament and bulls and that kids to be the representative of his local district for the Conservative Party. But once elected speaker if you must leave you'll political party and become impartial the prime minister must. And will be but has been elected three times and his nine things we can come entry. Nation and shouting. Oh wait my niece you'll pay great man come yourself and develop some sense of retirees and when it comes to breaks it he's had plenty of opportunity. That would be bad behavior it's happening now stock feet. Because he wouldn't work and given I've mentioned breaks it it might be an idea to update you on just where we all and it. Premise that series amazing deal to leave the European Union and she's been the best call it is negotiating was rejected in a huge majority by her fellow who'll make its. So even Moussavi. Then matters have aches cough foreign policy and woolly album policies just wouldn't bucket. Can she change the deal. While the earth keeps saying negotiations all over and about is impossible. That is the crucial issue that this government is they think there is a long road ahead. But we can look forward to John buckeye who we that every step of the way trying to keep those MPs in line. Or did. Don't look at some of the videos from around the globe that of the most intense in this week and start in Switzerland where. Women riding too important rebel Texas that. Really are not only rocking this routine with how using their hands but. I mean that they do it seemed for an. That's the eyes and watch it and I think they artists hold him at this. I. I'd seen it they won't see them and Whitney French site when experts and then of course mean cyclists in the world. And important to you. I didn't even know if any of those things we're kind of in between. And how mean they'll watch every single video they've ever put out thankfully expert. Right now to Afghanistan where I can test the talent show and star. In viral fame but really or is vocal talent that's mostly because. Take a look at my. I obviously prime minister gets injured right in Afghanistan. Pinging sound but this thing we're not all of that there are now. I will apparently everyone thinks they look alike the real man there it's not. Contesting me. Abdul salon to me and see how. Goes doll elevator not to lose day he's a bricklayer in real life and wedding singer. He didn't even heard adjustment for now until people aren't telling him like so. You Google his counterpart. And he's ten patent nagger right where Robert Redford Okajima younger brother and that you Rhode. Island both his message. Well. A lot of it like. It. Tag. In a plot. You've spoken. And I did and it. And finally we've all blessed the rains down in Africa. Wearing big hair and parachute pants but one hand has taken one step further write it as German artist Maxine Dan top senate. East now installation in Africa as an in the desert consisting of six speakers and an MP3 player with. One song on limping mystery that only song appropriate additional weight. Is talking with. Now think the no shortage of solar power this 1982 hit will go into eternity paying his. But it may drive everything in the desert insane. No I think we'll be happy and Harry are going to play just a little bit more for you so it at that into eternity. It. And it and it everybody and it. RA you're all welcome that is about wraps it up for this week's edition of world and even now with some memorable images from. And I really you and yet.

