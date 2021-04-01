'Mermaid' spotted lounging in trash on Bali beach

A person in a mermaid costume was spotted lounging in trash on a Bali beach as volunteers helped with clean up efforts.
0:44 | 01/04/21

Comments
Transcript for 'Mermaid' spotted lounging in trash on Bali beach
