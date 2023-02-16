Mexican army honors rescue dog who died in Turkey

The Mexican army bid an emotional farewell to Proteo, a rescue dog who died while searching for survivors of the earthquake that killed more than 41,000 in Turkey and Syria.

February 16, 2023

