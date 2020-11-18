Mexican Navy rescues dog from flooding

More
Officials reported the dog "is safe in the company of his rescuers."
0:27 | 11/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mexican Navy rescues dog from flooding
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:27","description":"Officials reported the dog \"is safe in the company of his rescuers.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74282389","title":"Mexican Navy rescues dog from flooding","url":"/International/video/mexican-navy-rescues-dog-flooding-74282389"}