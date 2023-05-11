Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano erupts twice

LIGHT UP THE NIGHT: Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano erupted twice in a row, sending lava high into the air. Local authorities cautioned residents to keep at a safe distance.

May 11, 2023

