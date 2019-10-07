Transcript for Migrant crossings plummet, as Mexico cracks down

The number of undocumented migrants being stop at the southern border has dropped dramatically dipping 28%. From may to June. All insecurity says about a 104000. People were apprehended in June the first decline in months. They credit the agreement with Mexico to crack down on asylum seekers from Central America but the numbers are still. Historically high it's all but certain this low pressure system is going to become a tropical storm or depression later today but either way it's bringing heavy rain and storm surges of the Gulf Coast. Actor waiters Adam don't rose who's tracking the fist on good morning Adam. Can it end today good morning this area of low pressure sitting over the warm gulf waters likely to develop into our next tropical system. If it gets a they've. Reaching tropical storm models it would be tropical storm Barry regardless still some heavy downpours across the southeast far Wednesday. And lasting heat and humidity into the Mississippi River valley westward into the southern plains where we do have heat advisories. An effect for our date this storm drifting westward across the gulf still some questions on word exactly goes. But regardless of heavy downpours from Louisiana to Texas Gulf Coast were also tracking some heavy downpours with any of the severe storms receipt from the midwest and the Great Lakes also weeded hail. Could be a threat as well. Can't today. Thanks Adam and some of those downpours overnight Erin Carney Nebraska which is already reeling from nine inches of rain yesterday. The water was as much as four feet deep in parts of city area residents and drivers became stranded and many were evacuated by boat.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.