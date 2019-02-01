Migratory birds make shapes over southern Israel

More
Starlings put on a dazzling display for birdwatchers - and some farm animals - in southern Israel, where they spend part of the winter.
1:34 | 01/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Migratory birds make shapes over southern Israel
Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60129777,"title":"Migratory birds make shapes over southern Israel","duration":"1:34","description":"Starlings put on a dazzling display for birdwatchers - and some farm animals - in southern Israel, where they spend part of the winter.","url":"/International/video/migratory-birds-make-shapes-southern-israel-60129777","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.