We're gonna move overseas to a city I'm grappling with dangerous polluted air now some major and chat major city in China. Probably came to your mind but New Delhi India is experiencing nothing short of an air crisis of BBC report even saying. The pollution meters didn't have enough digits to accurately recorded the levels but no one knows what that's actually light. More than someone who actually lives there's I want to bring in some of bank. I'm she's a Delhi resident and a friend of mine and she joins us on the phone right now. Son I'm so glad you could talk to us today. You used to live in New York here with me and so you have some level of comparison just how bad is it. In Delhi right now. Hi Kim thanks for having me. On it been like you can either nick you're used to your hair. Actually got the better comparison would be in the California wildfire there they their at their peak at least the air quality. Had reached. I'll see and how could a lot of meaning anything above. 8308. Q why a local adult -- the air quality index. And the rated nine and how it measured in in layman's terms the lowered it to light after the air quality. I'm delicate looking New York right now it in this year that if you range is good op art in California during the work art that wildfires we're between 304 under age. I went to work this morning and Delhi would you like 800. And it capped a week in the U I was thirteen hundred that's more bad and what beer quality at right now with the wild fires in California. That's insane. That's wild so how does it affect your data daylight what do you actually have to do what are people doing when they wake up and go on about their work in all of their aaron's how to they have to. Combat this. I'm like the idea how do you really think about the air that you read you don't you know you kick it for granted but. Hearing in New Delhi you can't take the area you breed are granted literally could they today. You're taking measured that Nolan shared in that alienate each year you know looking at what bad air here are can get. I you're wearing mapped out by or stealing your windows you're not on a walk in the park. And yet you're caught him he almost and that's about making sure that your air quality at least in doric because your limited indoors. It equity nitpicking yet they can't even what that air you're fired you're struggling you know at a peak over the weekend the Yorker art we have a call. Wouldn't even able to reach helped a lot because the air quality looked about outsider with able to bring it down significantly. But even they endorse it would that a danger. Oh and while it's unbelievable do we know what's causing it to be so intends like what's making this. Air so polluted. Yeah I think few years now and it. At this time every year that being and armored pirate Jean get really ridiculous combatants. That every winter and the wind speed slowed down and there are armor in neighboring state they're bringing their luck ever crop and making group forged. Your heart it. And because they're bringing that their crop dirty air all the battle over India mean that he did not put hundreds of millions at risk and make matters work. Often coincide laid a Hindu religious holiday called lalique. And during which sparked the activities are for people feel how firework. Which helped me out cute he already patented air quality those that both those things together RRR a legal mixed at this time of the year. So sun I know you have a family like what are your concerns you know moving forward with. A baby and being in this sort as I'm environment. On you really make you think about the quality of life and he can't do what you go portrait you know our job where I'm near my aunt and care were basically working here but you really want the reconsidered its option it can't. On the Gailey because you're reading a report about air pollution can caught on the brain damage fertility in our report that ash. You know quite an area connected to millions of depth of Indian already make you. We think about some of the troika that he. Miette along wit that many other people that live in the eight we have patenting. Long and hard about do we really need to be here and a lot after exploring alternate option because there's no replacing your house. Again just before we go as you're exploring those options is the government doing anything to try to make this better. Adam well India has really struggled to get in front of the pollution crisis stage at the Indian prime minister himself has bat it away from publicly making any statements about this. A police each state government at the local government in New Delhi has now declared a public health emergency each. Are really the only measures in place are issuing public advisory even schools are shut down big public construction and they plan to limit that the number of vehicles which. But really to get to the heart of the problem on that it still but still remains to be big. All right son of bay got Delhi president are right there in all of that air pollution thanks for joining us today and try to stay safe we appreciated.

