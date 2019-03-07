Moment of total solar eclipse leaves onlookers in awe

More
Footage captures the moment the sky darkened during Tuesday's total solar eclipse in Chile's Coquimbo region.
3:05 | 07/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Moment of total solar eclipse leaves onlookers in awe
A. Okay. Nice none and I and. Yeah. Miller along.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:05","description":"Footage captures the moment the sky darkened during Tuesday's total solar eclipse in Chile's Coquimbo region. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64106975","title":"Moment of total solar eclipse leaves onlookers in awe","url":"/International/video/moment-total-solar-eclipse-shown-timelapse-video-64106975"}