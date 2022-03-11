‘Months’ more likely in Ukraine conflict: Former NATO ambassador

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with former U.S. ambassador to NATO Lt. Gen. Doug Lute about the latest on the Ukraine-Russia war and upcoming diplomatic talks.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live