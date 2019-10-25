Transcript for It’s Morning, America: Friday, Oct. 25, 2019

Good morning I'm gonna vote. And Hayley hearts and hear the five things to know this Friday. Number one of the fire emergency in California several launch small fires have been burning in California's Bay Area and near Los Angeles overnight a broken piece of power company equipment could be to blame. For starting a fire Sonoma County that have burned at least 161000 acres fires across the state of forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate. Number two the new headline involving the Russian investigation which ended with Robert Mueller report earlier this year the Justice Department's review into the origins of that pressure probe is reportedly now. A criminal investigation. Months after attorney general William Barr said the FBI and other officials may have acted improperly. It's essentially the Justice Department investigating itself. Democrats call it political revenge by attorney general William Barr and the president on the number three there's word that the White House may send battle tanks and Syria despite president Trump's decision earlier this month. Withdraw troops from the country. Under a plan reportedly being considered by the Pentagon the tanks and up to 500 US troops will be sent to northeast Syria to protect oil fields for mice its fighters. No decisions have been made but the options have been presented to president trump. Number four Florida's governor says he's ready to support allowing college athletes to get paid Ron Desantis announced his backing for legislation that would allow Florida's. More than 111000 college athletes can make money from the use of their name image or likeness legislation. We'll be considered next year. It's similar to a new line California which goes into effect in forty years Hayes fiercely opposed by the NCAA. And finally number five US nuclear weapons arsenal just received an upgrade it's no longer. Right and on floppy disk the Pentagon is quietly phased out the eight inch floppies. Again during you Bob administration and was recently completed. A digital system is now in place officials point out the plot b.s did provide more security since they. Could not be packed. WABC news app for all the training story that app actually is not on a floppy. Happy Friday everyone you yesterday were like. Can we will see on Monday is a great caddie this week crash. Is she here are very glad to have you also on this Friday up with close out the week the big story let's get right to it and it's in Washington. The rush investigation there's word that attorney general William Barr has now launched a criminal investigation into how the Russia probe got started you'll will call. Russia broke looking into interference in the 26 election and that with special counsel Robert Muller reports. This new development means the Justice Department is now essentially investigating itself. Democrats are blasting the move calling this an attempt by president trump to get political revenge ABC than that they locker Parra has the new. Instead morning Tenet and hill president repeatedly called the Russian probe of illegal but already his critics are saying that the effort to turn spoke his back to Russia. Is meant to distract from the impeachment inquiry. This morning the prosecutor reviewing how Robert Mueller brush or probe came about has been granted the authority to launch a criminal investigation. Which means I'll have the power to issue subpoena as and seek a grand jury. Attorney general William Barr had previously said the FBI and other officials may have acted improperly. The president's critics blasting the move congressman Jerry Nadler an Adam Schiff writing. If the Department of Justice may be used as a tool of political retribution or to help the president with a political narrative for the next election. The rule of global suffered new and irreparable damage. The news comes as house democrats' impeachment inquiry ramps up. With the key witness this week testifying that there was a quid pro quo when president tribe asked the leader of Ukraine. To investigate Joseph Biden and his son hunter. And the president praising Mac group of Republican House members who stormed a closed door impeachment hearing in protest. We're gonna go and sibling get inside Republicans have been blasting the impeachment process as unfair they want the hearings made public. Senator Lindsey Graham now introducing as senate resolution to condemn the house for pursuing a quote closed door illegitimate impeachment inquiry. So what do you say to the argument that 47 of you Republican House colleagues who serve on these committed these committees. They have the right to be and there I would say did if we pull this starchy beat us live 47. Republican House members Phil lack it's not working for them. The closed door hearings were held as part of the Nixon and Clinton impeachment proceedings. Democrats say they will make those hearings public by mid November and Kennedy Caylee and that's thank you. President trump is taking hissed gripe with the median to a new level the White House has canceled its subscriptions to the New York Times and the Washington Post. Administration is planning to instruct all federal agencies to do the same. The White House and the move would save taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. And it's one of the most popular social media apps but now lawmakers in Washington are voicing concerns about tick tock. The app which is owned by a Chinese company has sparked a bipartisan call for a security review. Senators Chuck Schumer and Tom cotton intelligence officials to determine if caps data collection. Poses a national security risk they're also worried China's government may censor the contents. Tick tock says it is independent from Beijing. Vice president Mike Pence took a swipe at Nike and the NBA during a speech. Meant to criticize China's trade in human rights record pence criticized the company for removing Houston Rockets merchandise from stores in China. After the team's general manager tweet at his support for pro democracy protesters in Hong Kong. Has also said the leak should have set up for that rockets executive. And siding with the Chinese Communist Party and silencing free speech. The NBA is acting like a wholly owned subsidiary of a leap that authoritarian. Regime. Game at the US and China are trying to reach a new trade deal. That's also criticized past administrations for tolerating China's trade practices and the repression of its citizens. Big news here former president Jimmy Carter is out of the hospital after fracturing his pelvis during a fall spokesperson says Carter's looking forward to recuperating at his home in plains George up. This is the second ball in less than a month in his third since may at 95. Years old Carter is the oldest living former president. Now to the fire danger in Southern California tens of thousands of people were forced to evacuate overnight. As the fast moving flames burned closer to neighborhoods. Among the fires burning right now the two largest of the so called take fire in Southern California and they can keep fire in Sonoma County. Overnight both were less than 10% contained. And now we're learning that a problem with the power company's equipment could be to blame for one of the first despite planned power outages in the area. Overnight while wire act for wildfire raging in California at least 40000 people have been ordered to evacuate near Los Angeles. As thirty mile per hour winds drive fast moving fires yeah. What's. The people out of their homes. The biggest of those blazes the so called tick fires spreading across hundreds of acres in just minutes. She's horses and cynical. Running in their composure and houses around them orange fire. This might actually be the one instance which cardinals. Look at that was able to put up a paltry but. This family quickly packed their car to escape the flames. We leave behind their home in animals ABC's mag Guttman was there. You wanted to open the gates of the animals can go out. Yes OK I don't have it took settlement in the fight it coming but it's really coming Aaron. Firefighters had to cut their way into the nearby gate here after an ember landed on the roof. Meanwhile in northern California the so called Kincaid fire has burned at least 161000 acres in Sonoma counties wanting to country. Trees are going off like tingling. Here the embers coming. In every direction no matter where you are you have to be wary of the win because they can change at any second firefighters had to drive through tunnels appalling. Trying to get the upper hand wont everything winds gusting above 75 miles per hour we just can't keep. Ahead of it so we had to work plus is chasing and trying to get ahead of it constantly throughout this whole night. Authorities say at least 49 buildings have been destroyed and thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate hey we're really kid how to me now. Grab your keys and your dog tango and now broken piece of equipment from utility company could be to blame for the Kincaid fire despite widespread preemptive blackouts. PG and he said the transmission tower near the start of the fire may have malfunction is state energized during a planned blackout. It's not clear whether that malfunction spy. The fire and more planned power outages are expected in northern California this weekend because of the heavy winds expected. The Houston Astros have fired an assistant general manager who shouted inappropriate comments at three feet now reporters the move came three days after the team claimed a report about. The incident was fake branded comment director profanity at the women while yelling support for an Astro who. Faced domestic violence charges last year it happened Saturday as the team celebrate winning the American League pennant. The club apologize for its initial reaction. Confrontation involving disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein who's facing sexual assault charges he showed up at a bar in New York to attend an event for young actors. And two women ripped into him calling him a monster. Now my yeah. Confident and they and now they don't thing. The women were kicked out of the bar people in the crowd say Weinstein went umbrellas in an area. Until coming telling Bachmann point eight amount. He is our theme I don't see and hear yeah. Do we know that kid. To me it felt like this is a monster career and I'm Lance. I've literally had nightmares. About Harvey Weinstein in the same land and I have nightmares about. It. Makes hearing seeing or. Fred Akers. Weis he's kept a low profile since accusations of sexual assaults against him emerged into when he seventeen. Pled not guilty and denies any allegations of non consensual sex. A written it for Weinstein tells the Hollywood reporter this scene was uncalled for downright rude an example of how due process today is being squash by the public. Trying to take it away in the courtroom to. At a bizarre story out of Arkansas hunter dies after the deer he shot got back up and attacked him authorities say 66 year old Thomas Alexander was checking on his kill win. He discover the animal was still alive Alexander called his family for help after the attack. They notified emergency responders. He died at the hospital while authorities are still searching for that dear. Well coming up the young football player going viral for his pep talk. Annual why we won him high powered team we do after that. I'm a dramatic rescue in Florida and a man being called the hero kayak her. He went out kayaking yesterday morning ink could not believe what he found in the water. This morning a miracle rescue in Florida rob Goodman was launching his kayak at a park advanced. When he spotted something in the water I was probably about right here. When I noticed the car gonna resist becoming daylight Goodman says he could only see part of a car's roof. He parked on apparel border and that's when they realize someone with whose side he came over and we got about right about here we're in her hand came out the window the two men just so happened to be a former firefighter. And a former reserve deputy they call for help but their instincts took them into the water to get her out. And I got to their arms and puller upper just Alexander in my lap kind have been just held on tour. The surveillance video shows that 81 year old's car going into the water around 930 the night before. She'd been in the water for nearly ten -- with only inches of breathing room and the tide was rising. And at Khartoum started to move when our units got their start to float away fire crews say the men are heroes lucky that. She was found when she was found because otherwise this could have been much worse Goodman says he's thankful the Warman will be okay and that he was in the right place. At the right time. There must demand a raise because there is no. Nobody else here knows a thing on ars sold thank the lord that. She's good and that woman was singing to the hospital again she is expected to be okay. Move on now to Spain where the body of dictator Francisco Franco has been exhumed and move from the valley of the fallen mausoleum into a small family crypt. Capping off a national debate over what may be the darkest period in Spanish history. Let's go across the pine our newest pouring correspond then. And what are my personal babies Maggie brutally in the London heroes firm lawyer who according magazine. Morning he has something before you the stories Caylee I was so excited and got to work greeted they have been watching you guys all week. Can elite Kenneth Loveman the Halloween prank was one of my favorite. And seen room when I didn't if you aren't paying you are I think I can and really you know the press can't write. Yeah I mean I had firsthand. I did and now it's been awesome to watch you guys your pumpkins were amazed and bathing and others. Yeah do you then I appreciated fellows how much and so like your here at this can tell us why this body moved after all this time. Lamenting his and it's happening over here what I find most interesting about this story Kelly reminds me a lot of some of their issues are dealing with in the states as well you know there are so many often protests about whether or not we should have removed monuments to our own civil war and that's kind of what's happening here in Spain. This dictator dictator Franco was at a one of the darkest times in Spanish history he rained for about forty years it was known as a time the terror of torture but during the civil war three year period that got him into power. There are reports that around 500000. Spaniards were killed so again it could very dark time in. He was buried in this huge bond humid. And many people saw this as it as a very disrespectful thing to all of the victims during his brain to there's been a movement for awhile. To have his body moved. He wins buried somewhere else instead of sort of holding him in this high regard that yet with everything there is a debate there is a protest many people on the right wing party in Spain almost became the C his monument. As a place where they could come and pay their respects to this leaders so even when his body was moved we did see some protesters who were holding up signs of this dictator praising him. He did have some family members there about a little over twenty family members that came. And as for pay their respects as he was laid to his new resting spot but. A for the most part most people there thought this was the appropriate move to get something like 80% of the Socialist Party in the country it wanted this move to happen. But again I think it's interesting to tie in tech some of the stuff we're dealing with in the states as well and how we got to have our own issues. With the whether or not to keep up these civil war monument so interesting to see these things happening sort of around the world. And guys I also want to flag. Nasser get a chance to check it out yet but. Our good friend and colleague James long man had a really powerful story last night. Nightline we got see some of that it erected touching and this was an amazing investigative piece there been reports for quite some time now about. The leadership there the government there rounding up arresting people of the LG BTQ community how horrible reports of torturing some of the things he found. Our incredible they are heartbreaking they are very Bryant. I want us all the watch this one moment together because this moment James. ABC about for national coming out day. And so in this PC actually. Comes out to the government there and I want us all to watch it together. I've reported around the world is an openly gay man thing Chechnya. I kicked it to myself so fall blunt telling us. That's. Absolutely abilities. Sir I have a question the eight. Yeah. What if I told you though I was scared. I won't find told you that I was game. It's a very powerful powerful moment and very brave of James do that is by courage are going to go watch all that on our website either attention instead to check it out yet. I did see that man lying piece it gave me chills the Maggie when I side I talked to James about this when he was here in New York just a couple weeks ago or so. And he told me about that moment I know his heart was racing at that moment and as you mentioned very brave actually don't thing there's a word to describe. How brave he was at that moment. But at that you sits on the earlier K leave. This morning we're talking about this piece about what we go through is journalists when it goes when it comes to doing these types of pieces. There's this concept of objectivity. That we all want to happen but. A date were all human. We all have a polls and still we all as journalists have to live with our own truth and and tell every story that we come to. Through that lends that we can't do it any other way yes and that's exactly what gene sit here in such such a brave and then its remarkable lack. Yes I just say Bravo to our colleague here were extremely proud of him and his reporting. Shedding light on what's happening there and that country. I'm so we move on Maggie to Australia where mountain climbers have converged on does very popular rock. You'll rule are also not airs rock I'd rather the name change. Because of the disputes really over this. A landmark. But the famous rock there northern territories out back before it's set to advance its. Before it's set to banned climbing at setting off a big debate in that country we know. You'll rue is considered sacred to indigenous Australian so. What are they saying. We in his band going into effect today it's debated for a while Canada's. Iconic landmark in Australia Mandy looks referred to it as. Until rock but for the aboriginal community indigenous community. It's very important to sacred monument they gained control the national park about 3534. Years ago and ever send spending has been this huge push to no longer let people climate debut it is extremely. Disrespectful in fact. At many people in. The indigenous community they're viewed as saying what if we went to an Australian war memorial in started as scampering all over the graves that sort of the mindset that they have about this place. As other then signs up for a while encouraging tourists not to climb the rock and and they duke another for most part many people are respectful they say now about. Four out of every five visitors to this sacred place respect those those signs they don't climb the rock but obviously. There are so many climbers around the world they view this as sort of this. I Connick being decline this thing to conquer. And even the past couple weeks Mascoll want to spend this. Insane rush we saw a line of climbers lining up to go to the top of the rock and back there were so many they couldn't actually camp outside of Iraq at a camp. All along the road leading up to it and what really struck me is that the local community there in their local language refers to these tourists is. Let's so you can cut you didn't see they almost look like in tiny insects scrambling to the top and there's definitely. And bad blood sometimes between both of these but there it's other interesting twist here to be also need to torsos awake. And to bring money to a much needed areas so it'll be interesting to see how this plays out they still. Want people to come visit is want them to be respectful they're now. Indeed find it starting today if anyone tries to climb the rockets over 4000 US dollars so pretty steep fine is well but. It's interesting and again this is playing out all over us chili with many of these sacred places and we seed in the states. With sicker places for our own indigenous communities so interesting to see others from Plano guys and AM death. The only world. Your secret to me Maggie ruling absolutely lit mag I question for you since you hop the pine and moved to London how passport stamps have you gotten biggest U literally being. In the globe doing this is old. Mike's great work for as if you put this week there's Bennett feel excited to get even more I don't cannon blast and we chatted it was from the cricket pitch. And nothing else about cricket no I haven't that I had a big fan now. To bicker and I was waiting you know you've been listening to places I'm just waiting for you to pop up on camera eating crickets at this place. I heard I challenge so yes. Came out challenge and that's yeah you came back to the states and her moment in the evening say hello to Zion nuclear boat I was just telling him how excited happy I was I had to see you in person. And color of the glory Kenneth I only. Quickened by frank and well. I. He really. Getting you know I'm plugging my best friend ivory here's Kathy hands. All right Maggie really we appreciate you think you so much get this do you have agree that magnet going to be happy Friday. Happy Friday let's check our notifications now. Oh yeah kid. Yeah. Act yak. We are starter without high interview. Pep talk from a pint sized team captain hailed lean bridges from writings are Texas is quickly turning into a rising start in south. The cornerback for the mavericks youth football team he gave his teams and very spirited motivation and after weren't. David your caught up with and then what do you know blame game David his own personal pat top witness. Shady givers. Yeah. And need that let me he. She'll go much. So good yeah yeah. Yeah yeah. Oh yeah. Yeah now go get on David. I by the way it little lying there his team won six to nothing that day. They gave your parents don't like that. I mean I'll daily if you're going to be around here pep it up. Winnie lane here right here yeah team. To get that it's added motivation. And you may think I'd Max is often is that that necessity is the mother invention and one clever and engine is now helping a mother and her son go viral. Seven year old U albums and tea Brazil has cerebral palsy. Can't stand on his own so this adaptive ski board is helping him live out his dream buffalo. Who allowed the drone tells Good Morning America that her son always wanted to ski forward and the disease never change that. Had adaptive ski board was created by a fathers whose daughter could ride with them. It's since been adopted by the organization's ski Panama. Which is how you off. Pounding came to use it and so impressed that there and it's when he Boyer overcame a multi billionaire overnight. And. Wharton business school grad Eric say his gifted why they. Just 15 of the spam is pharmaceutical company and that state is worth three point 88. Billion dollars it also makes him one of the world's richest people vaulting him past the likes of president trump and filmmaker Steven spent. And a purse for this showing him pictures with many women have often this is so the amazing life he can think he's gonna happen now. So congrats them athlete doesn't. The enemy that was any getting a degree from Wharton. Like winning the lottery out of nowhere now he has been preparing for this moment you'd have to thank his whole life so. Good luck to good job we'll coming out. It's an update on that chicken sandwich wars when he ninety out pop flies is getting ready to deal with it didn't end. After this. Here's what to watch out for today the funeral for congressman Elijah Cummings will take place at news on this Baptist Church in Baltimore. Former president Barack Obama and Bill Clinton will speak along with former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and Baltimore native. Speaker Nancy Pelosi you can watch the ceremony right here on ABC's live at 10 AM eastern. President trump will travel to Columbia, South Carolina opponent that's an excellent to speak at the second step presidential justice forums before spending the weekend at Camp David. United Auto Workers across the nation are voting on a new four year deal with General Motors which could finally put an end to the five week strike. And FaceBook CEO Mark Zuckerberg fresh talk testimony on Capitol Hill is reportedly. Holding up fireside chat with News Corp. CEO Robert Johnson is FaceBook plans to unveil a news tab feature on the platform. Plus don't forget to tune into the debrief for an update our top stories in the briefing room for a break down for the latest headlines and politics. Probably on this Friday for its more in America. Pop pies is staffing up. For the return of its massively popular fried chicken sandwich the company is now hiring an additional four to workers to increase its sandwich making staff. Stores sold out within two weeks after the savored his first went on its own Argus. I'm sure KV remembers. On QU be very happy to find out that time they're due back on the mean you early. Next month wolf. Thank goodness his ice had line and I only do you have either I have not. But that is our question are there they go. Is would you apply for a job of pop rises to get your hands on my chickens and we like it Hewitt say it here or canary he got a leg up on it comes out like try to brace saved for the customer so employees are not allowed to have them. Man I doubt I'm not biased in the Kabul at that we duty when it is to get him. Yeah I hate Ida B we're going to restaurant after restaurant trying to find them some people did some people did not. The rules that how were they able to not have enough supply right in that district so they had to grow the chickens apparently gotten that. And now they're ready if they are plucked. They are flowered spread it whatever threaded together find. Acts from let's eighty aged seven to seventeen at pot pies chicken every Sunday after church in my. What you are from Louisiana. And it is Louisiana's gets it. Their plan that we live it's really wants to set up. We hope you guys have a great weekend. Great depth Caylee here all week and we'll see her on Monday IK well who knows actually. We'll be applicable in.

