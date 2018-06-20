Transcript for Moscow has a beer problem during World Cup

The World Cup has been fielded very exciting moments in the first week but we now have a crisis on our hands a shortage that could dampen everyone's spirits though no more Colombia. And an empathetic. Oh bars and Moscow are running low on beer. Supplies have been some motive coming to the Russian Capital. One waiter told the reporter. We just didn't think they would only one beer but. Offense it's picking beard. One restaurant ran out of drafts logger on Monday another bar from more than 200 gallons of water in three days. Customers. Are drinking that apparently we're moving on to more expensive. Bottled. Beer should point out Monday was a day that England played. Lieutenant Brandon honey Red Hat have a hundred they ran out in the thirtieth minute tone and then I'm the day that England one oh there is that as well. Russian not Kirk for this.

