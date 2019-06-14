Mud flows into Lake Como due to rising water levels at dam More Villages in northern Italy were flooded by water and mud due to rising water levels at the Pagnona dam, as around 800 people were evacuated from the area. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Mud flows into Lake Como due to rising water levels at dam I. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"Villages in northern Italy were flooded by water and mud due to rising water levels at the Pagnona dam, as around 800 people were evacuated from the area.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"63706882","title":"Mud flows into Lake Como due to rising water levels at dam","url":"/International/video/mud-flows-lake-como-due-rising-water-levels-63706882"}