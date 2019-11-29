Transcript for Multiple people stabbed in London terror incident, suspect shot dead

I can confirm that at approximately 2 PM today Friday the 29. Police were called to stepping it premises and it's a London Bridge easy. Emergency services attended including offices from the City of London Police. I'm an F. And male suspect was shot by specialist bill boxes from the city place and I can confirm that this suspect died it safe. A number of other papal received injuries during this incident as soon as we could provide further updates on the condition we will. Now heartfelt sympathies to everybody's been involved in this and is anxiously waiting to make it seem as we can get it. You get to you. As you would expect you to the nature of the incident we responded this that this was terrorist related. I'm not a position to give that it has been declared a terrorist incidents. We are working jointly with the city of London place as we continue to possible. Officers from the Mets camp to terrorism amounted now leading this investigation. I must stress we retain an open mind as when he makes it would be inappropriate to speculate this time. Jews are reports that the suspect may have had an explosive device specialists offices also attended the same. I'm white wolves are in place to ensure that remains knows the take it to the problem. However. I can confirm at this time we believe that device strapped to the quality of the suspects' safe hopes explosive device. Offices continue to carry out particular searches in the area to ensure there is no outstanding threats. Those expensive homes will remain in place for a considerable time but I would us the public police continue to avoid the area. Public safety is obviously outside. We will be enhancing police patrols but in the city and across London. I would ask anyone with information. Image footage of the incident that could be shed without investigation say to do so only UK police image appeal website. I would also lost the public to continue to remain vigilant and would pull any concerns. I know I would ordinarily take questions I'm not gonna take questions at this time prime minister's house. I'll be happy with the to demonstrate to thank you he gonna take to get.

